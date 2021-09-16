Lawrence P. Piech, 47, of Kronenwetter. Sept. 13, 2021: Child abuse-intentionally cause harm

  • Julius Bagley, 38, of Rosholt. Bail jumping
  • Breanna M. Smits, 32, of Edgar. Sept. 14, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine
  • Andrew D. Chartier, 27, of Merrill. Sept. 14, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
  • James R. Stenberg, 36, of Antigo. Sept. 13, 2021: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent
  • Dylan D. Tallman, 32, of Rothschild. Sept. 10, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of an illegally-obtained prescription, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • David J. Freda, 44, of Wausau. Sept. 13, 2021: Burglary, false imprisonment
  • WANTED: Daniel L. Ort, 30, of Wausau. Warrant issued Sept. 15, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine – repeater
  • Bryse L. Drake, 19, of Kronenwetter. Sept. 14, 2021: Bail jumping
  • Andrew D. Farrar, 37. Sept. 13, 2021. Sept. 13, 2021: Misappropriate identification information to avoid penalty, possession of narcotic drugs, carrying a concealed knife
  • Jillian J. Skubal, 31, of Wausau. Sept. 15, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of amphetamine/LSD/Psilocin, possession of an illegally-obtained prescription
  • Jonathan C. Huff, 39, of Wausau. Sept. 14, 2021: Fifth-offense OWI, possession of methamphetamine
  • Kevin L. Kaufman, 48, of Rhinelander. Sept. 13, 2021: Misappropriation of identification information to avoid penalty
  • Lance J. Meidl, 47, of Wausau. Sept. 10, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Laura M. Grilli, 35, of Woodbury, Minn. Sept. 13, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Ryan M. Homeyer, 38, of Mosinee. Sept. 13, 2021: Intimidating a victim of a domestic abuse crime, battery, disorderly conduct
  • Randy R. Braun, 54, of Schofield. Sept. 15, 2021: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, bail jumping, disorderly conduct
  • Pamela L. Hernandez, 39, of Wausau. Sept. 13, 2021: Bail jumping, third-offense OWI, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • Nicholas J. Bargender, 23. Sept. 15, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping
  • Maranda L. Baker, 22, of Weston. Sept. 14, 2021: Bail jumping, operating without a valid license (2nd within 3 years)
  • Logan J. Euclide, 33, of Wausau. Sept. 14, 2021: Bail jumping, operating while revoked
  • Lawrence P. Piech, 47, of Kronenwetter. Sept. 13, 2021: Child abuse-intentionally cause harm
  • Sarahlee R. Vue, 30, of Wausau. Sept. 10, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs
  • Sewayna E. Bombagi, 50, of Wisconsin Rapids. Sept. 13, 2021: Fifth-offense OWI, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • Thomas J. Baker, 25, of Wausau. Sept. 13, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine
  • Trey L. Emerich, 25, of Wausau. Sept. 13, 2021: Disorderly conduct-domestic abuse repeater, bail jumping
  • Tub J. Thao, 28, of Wausau. Sept. 10, 2021: Second degree sexual assault of an intoxicated victim, third degree sexual assault
  • Jared J. Boodry, 41, of Wausau. Sept. 14, 2021: Bail jumping