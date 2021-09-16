FORT MCCOY – The Salvation Army and other local organizations are accepting monetary donations and new material goods for the thousands of Afghan evacuees now stationed at Fort McCoy and Volk Field in Wisconsin.

“Many of these individuals came to Wisconsin with nothing but the clothes on their back, so taking care of them is a top priority,” said Benny Benedict, emergency disaster services director for The Salvation Army of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.

A limited number of Salvation Army facilities will be open as drop off donation stations. Here is a list of accepted items: rollcall.teamrubiconusa.org/Team-Rubicons-Afghan-Resettlement-Support-and-Needs.pdf

WAUSAU

The Salvation Army Wausau Corps

202 Callon St.

Wausau, WI 54401

Donation hours 8:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. Monday – Friday

MILWAUKEE

Salvation Army Oak Creek Corps

8853 S. Howell Ave.

Oak Creek, WI 53154

Donation Hours 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Friday

MADISON

Salvation Army Madison Corps

3030 Darbo Drive

Madison, WI 53714

Donation Hours 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday – Friday

LA CROSSE

Salvation Army La Crosse Corps

223 N. Eighth St.

La Crosse, WI 54601

Donation hours 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday – Friday

Monetary donations are accepted online and through the mail at the following locations:

Online at https://bit.ly/Evacuee

By texting Evacuee to 24365

Online at our Walmart Registry for Good at https://www.walmart.com/registry/registryforgood/015ce0c5-28b7-4931-8be3-c2a5e1c6e7ca

By mailing a check to The Salvation Army of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan Divisional Headquarters, 11315 W. Watertown Plank Road, Wauwatosa, WI 53226. Please write “Afghan refugees” on the memo line.

“Any leftover funds would be used for case management, as this appears to be a long-term operation,” Benedict said.

Wausau area residents may also deliver new, unused items to the Wausau Salvation Army at 202 Callon St. during business hours, or call 715-845-4272 to set up an alternative time.

Visit sawausau.org for more detailed program information or call 715-845-4272.