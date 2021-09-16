FORT MCCOY – The Salvation Army and other local organizations are accepting monetary donations and new material goods for the thousands of Afghan evacuees now stationed at Fort McCoy and Volk Field in Wisconsin.
“Many of these individuals came to Wisconsin with nothing but the clothes on their back, so taking care of them is a top priority,” said Benny Benedict, emergency disaster services director for The Salvation Army of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.
A limited number of Salvation Army facilities will be open as drop off donation stations. Here is a list of accepted items: rollcall.teamrubiconusa.org/Team-Rubicons-Afghan-Resettlement-Support-and-Needs.pdf
WAUSAU
The Salvation Army Wausau Corps
202 Callon St.
Wausau, WI 54401
Donation hours 8:30 a.m.- 4 p.m. Monday – Friday
MILWAUKEE
Salvation Army Oak Creek Corps
8853 S. Howell Ave.
Oak Creek, WI 53154
Donation Hours 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Friday
MADISON
Salvation Army Madison Corps
3030 Darbo Drive
Madison, WI 53714
Donation Hours 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday – Friday
LA CROSSE
Salvation Army La Crosse Corps
223 N. Eighth St.
La Crosse, WI 54601
Donation hours 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday – Friday
Monetary donations are accepted online and through the mail at the following locations:
- Online at https://bit.ly/Evacuee
- By texting Evacuee to 24365
- Online at our Walmart Registry for Good at https://www.walmart.com/registry/registryforgood/015ce0c5-28b7-4931-8be3-c2a5e1c6e7ca
- By mailing a check to The Salvation Army of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan Divisional Headquarters, 11315 W. Watertown Plank Road, Wauwatosa, WI 53226. Please write “Afghan refugees” on the memo line.
“Any leftover funds would be used for case management, as this appears to be a long-term operation,” Benedict said.
Wausau area residents may also deliver new, unused items to the Wausau Salvation Army at 202 Callon St. during business hours, or call 715-845-4272 to set up an alternative time.
Visit sawausau.org for more detailed program information or call 715-845-4272.