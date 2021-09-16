By Shereen Siewert

A warrant has been issued for a 39-year-old Wausau woman accused of stealing 11 months worth of rent payments from an elderly man she helped care for, after she failed to appear in court to face two felony charges.

Holly R. Mecikalski was expected Thursday in Marathon County Circuit Court for an initial appearance on charges of theft by false representation and theft with special facts. The charges were filed Sept. 2 after an investigation by the Everest Metro Police Department.

Police say Mecikalski, between 2017 and 2019, cashed 11 separate $650 money orders the alleged victim intended to use for rent and deposited them into her own bank account. The rent, at a Weston apartment complex that houses clients with a range of disabilities, remained unpaid.

The alleged victim is a 72-year-old resident with Parkinson’s and several additional health issues, according to court records. Mecikalski was an employee who was tasked with assisting clients with general living activities along with errands and appointments. An investigation began when a banking representative brought the suspicious activity to the organization’s regional director.

Mecikalski is no longer employed at the apartment complex.

When Mecikalski failed to appear at an initial appearance Thursday, Reserve Judge Greg Grau issued a warrant for her arrest. A new appearance date is set for Sept. 20.