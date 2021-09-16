By Shereen Siewert

A former Wausau woman who purposely crashed her motorhome into the Huber entrance of the Marathon County Jail is facing felony charges of fifth-offense operating while intoxicated, according to court documents.

Sewayna Bombagi, 50, is jailed on a $1,500 cash bond. Bombagi lists a Wisconsin Rapids address but formerly lived in Wausau.

The crash was reported at about 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 11, when officers responded to the jail at 500 Forest St. in Wausau. The Huber entrance of the jail, where Bombagi allegedly rammed her vehicle, is located near the northwest corner of Washington Street and North 5th Street.

Police say Bombagi admitted to taking a variety of drugs including Xanax, Adderall and methamphetamine but refused to provide a urine sample after being taken to the emergency room. Bombagi then became combative, insisting she was in a “fake hospital,” and refused to have any lab work done, according to the criminal complaint. She also allegedly tried to leave the hospital but was restrained and arrested by officers on scene.

Police obtained a warrant for a chemical test of Bombagi’s blood, the results of which are pending.

In addition to the felony OWI charge, Bombagi is also facing charges of resisting or obstructing an officer and is being cited for refusing to take an intoxication test after an arrest and for operating with a revoked license.

Court records show Bombagi was convicted of her fourth OWI in 2018. A review hearing is set for Friday, with a preliminary hearing on Sept. 22.