WAUSAU – The Wisconsin Woodchucks have announced the promotion of Traci Wisz to assistant general manager.

Wisz began working with the Woodchucks in 2015 as the new media manager and held many roles with the team before taking the 2019 season off for family reasons.

Since returning to the Woodchucks in 2020, Wisz has not missed a beat, working with sponsors and ticket holders to ensurethey have a great experience at games. She also manages the team’s retail operations, assists with digital media, ticket sales and operations.

As the Woodchucks assistant GM, Wisz will continue to be a champion of customer service for fans, groups and sponsors, working hard to provide an enjoyable fan experience. She will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of ticket sales operations, retail operations and many of the other details that go into providing a great game day experience to our fans.

“The Woodchucks are very fortunate to have a person with Traci’s experience, talent and commitment to customer service leading our ticket sales department as we prepare for the 2022 season,” said team owner Mark Macdonald. “She has an impact in all aspects of the Woodchucks operations and this promotion reflects her importance.”