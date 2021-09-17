MADISON — Comedian Charlie Berens has joined the University of Wisconsin System’s Vax Up! “70 for 70” campaign to encourage students to become vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

Berens squared off against UW System President Tommy Thompson during the 2020-21 academic year to smash stuff on video as part of the System’s “Smash COVID” campaign.

A new video circulating on social media shows Berens hitting a carnival-style high-striker to urge vaccinations among students.

“Hey, everyone. Just do the vaccine thing, ok? Why not, you know?” Berens says in the video.

The UW System has begun circulating the video on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and other social platforms. The UW System also announced this week that two additional universities have attained a 70 percent vaccination rate among students, UW-Eau Claire and UW-Milwaukee.

“I’m pleased to see our students do their part to protect themselves and their campus communities,” Thompson said. “UW students are embracing the culture of responsibility we need to deliver the full college experience.”

UW-La Crosse announced earlier this month it has also reached the 70 percent threshold, while UW-Madison, running its own campaign, has a student vaccination rate over 90 percent.

Under the “70 for 70” campaign, students who are vaccinated who attend universities that reach the 70 percent threshold, based on fall 2020 full-time-equivalent enrollment and excluding students studying only online, are eligible to win one of 70 scholarships valued at $7,000. The campaign runs through Oct. 15.

The UW System will announce vaccination rates for all universities soon. Once published, the figures will be updated weekly.