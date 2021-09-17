Lester J. Seubert

Lester J. Seubert, 93, Weston, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Aspirus Hospice House, Wausau.

He was born April 20, 1928 in Wausau, son of the late Norbert and Agnes (Michlig) Seubert. On October 18, 1952, he was united in marriage to Florine Brown at St James Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on November 21, 1997.

Lester was a police officer with the Wausau Police Department for 36 years until his retirement. He then worked as a dispatcher for 1 year. Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed repairing and fixing things, road trips with his wife, Florine and spending time with his grandchildren. Lester loved big band music and polkas.

Survivors include, two children, Gary (Kimberly) Seubert, Kronenwetter and Tammy (Joseph) West, Weston; four grandchildren, Matthew (Maggie) Seubert, Wausau, Mariah (Dustin) Wolf, Mosinee, Brock Seubert, Kronenwetter and Sadie Jo West, Weston; four siblings, Alan Seubert, Marathon, Gail Dustin, Waukesha, Donald (Jane) Seubert, Wausau and Janet (Lyle) Morien, Davidson, NC; one brother-in-law, Roger Stoltz, Wausau; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife, Florine, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Roxanne Seubert; one sister, Nancy Stoltz; and an infant brother, Robert.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. Rev. Joseph Albert Saleth will preside. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Johanna R. Landowski

Johanna R. Landowski, 82, Ringle passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021, while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at The Bay @ Colonial Manor in Wausau.

She was born February 8, 1939, in Bevent, daughter of the late Benjamin and Johanna (Dallman) Tryba. On July 5, 1958, she married Joseph Landowski in Bevent. He preceded her in death on March 6, 2002.

Prior to her retirement she worked at Marathon Electric for over 36 years. Some of her favorite pastimes included crocheting, gathering with friends, playing Bingo and cards and cooking. Johanna always made sure everyone was full when she made a meal. She also enjoyed the company of her grandson Austin’s dog and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Joyce (David) Thatcher, Wausau, Jeffrey (Lisa) Landowski, Schofield, Joseph (Marchelle) Landowski, Ringle and James Landowski, Weston, 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, two brothers, Daniel (Alvira) Tryba, Hatley and John Tryba, Sheboygan and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one great granddaughter, Kelsey Kempf, a grandson, Brain Hanke, a daughter, Julieann, her brothers, Edward, Joseph and Anthony Tryba and her sisters, Matti Hack, Lucille Blarek, Delores Wilk and Grace Wilk.

Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Monday, September 20, 2021, at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Burial will be in St. Florian Cemetery, Hatley. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services all at the Sixth Street funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Ellis Michael Lyons

Ellis Michael Lyons was born asleep on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield.

Ellis is survived by his loving parents, Dylon and Autumn (McCabe) Lyons; a brother Milo; grandparents, Tammy McCabe, Marlon (Julie) Lyons and Kimmyra (Jeff) Bowers and many other relatives.

Ellis was preceded in death by his grandfather, Michael McCabe.