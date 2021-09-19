Food delivery drivers needed: The Neighbors’ Place. Volunteers needed to help with food distribution to homebound community members. This position picks up food at The Neighbors’ Place and delivers it at the door of the client’s home. This can be an on-call opportunity. Contact Bettina at 715-845-1966, extension 306, or bettina@neighborsplace.org.

Event Volunteers: Marathon County Historical Society. MC Historical Society hosts events throughout the year and always need volunteers for multiple jobs. From poster distribution and tour guides for events like the Voices from the Past – Cemetery Tour to volunteers for our Antique Tea, American Girl Party and Christmas at the Houses, we’re sure that there is something that will interest you. Contact 715-842-5750 or info@marthocountyhistory.org.

Shelter Advocate: The Women’s Community. Shelter Advocate volunteers answer The Women’s Community’s 24-hour support line, assist residents living in the shelter, and provide support to callers. Volunteers provide emotional support and will offer information to callers about safety planning, referrals, community resources, emergency shelter, and domestic abuse and sexual assault services provided by The Women’s Community. Staff is always available to support you in your role and working as a community. Training sessions are required for this role. Previous experience is not required. Contact Allie at 715-842-5663 or allie@womenscommunity.org.

More Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com to find opportunities YOU can fill!

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Undergarments needed: Bare Necessities. For too many individuals and families in our community, purchasing undergarments and socks is an expense they struggle to meet. Bare Necessities was created to fill a gap in existing services. Collecting new, packaged garments including socks, T-shirts, infant onesies, and underwear. Contact Workplace Volunteer Council at 715-848-2927 or email workplacevolunteercouncil@gmail.com

Cleaning Supplies: Stable Hands Equine Therapy Center. Stable Hands can use Windex, spray cleaners, liquid hand soap and paper products, including paper towel, toilet paper and Kleenex. Contact Jen at 715-581-6605 or volunteer@stablehandstherapy.com.

More Donation Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Source: United Way of Marathon County