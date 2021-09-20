By Shereen Siewert

A 36-year-old Wausau man is facing criminal charges after members of the Marathon County Bomb Team were called to his east side home and seized several Molotov cocktails, according to court documents.

Scott A. Ryan Jr. is jailed on a $3,500 cash bond following his appearance Monday in Marathon County Circuit Court, where he faces charges of selling, possessing or manufacturing Molotov cocktails, negligent handling of burning materials and bail jumping. Court records show Ryan has two additional open cases in Marathon County, including one felony case.

Police were dispatched at about 9 a.m. Sunday to a home on Wellborn Road in the town of Wausau after a family member discovered suspected bomb-making materials in the home. Investigators discovered three wine bottles filled with flammable liquid and containing a towel that was dipped inside, with the other half hanging out of the bottle, police said. Additional materials were discovered in mason jars.

The Marathon County Bomb Team confiscated the materials as family members waited outside, while an FBI certified bomb technician disposed of the liquid inside the wine bottles and mason jar, police said.

Ryan was arrested after an attempt to locate was broadcast to local police agencies.

Police did not specify a motive. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 29.