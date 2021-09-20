By Shereen Siewert

In a weekend that drew thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts to Lincoln County, officials say several people were injured in separate crashes over the course of the event.

On Friday, a 27-year-old Princeton man was injured after he crashed his motorcycle on Hwy. 17 near Neuwirth Road, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. Then, in a crash on County Hwy. S near Koth Road, a 74-year-old Viroqua man received non-threatening injuries in a second crash.

One person was injured following a two vehicle crash on County Hwy. K and Hwy. 51. Sheriff’s officials say a driver failed to stop at the stop sign on the off ramp and was struck by a second vehicle traveling south on Hwy. K.

A 47-year-old Kaukauna woman received non-life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle crash on County Rd H near County Rd V Saturday morning. A few hours later, a 47-year-old Fall Creek man was injured following a motorcycle crash in the same area, police said.

In addition, a 33-year-old New London man was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated Saturday morning following a motorcycle crash on County Hwy. L near Derleth Road.