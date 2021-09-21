

Grow Solar Central Wisconsin is launching for its fifth year. The education and bulk purchasing program can help property owners in Lincoln, Marathon, Portage, Wood and Waushara counties take advantage of competitive prices for solar installations through the power of volume purchasing.

Group purchase programs provide residents and businesses with the opportunity to invest in high-quality, renewable energy solar installations and realize savings, while also helping reach sustainability goals. Estimated first-year savings on utility bills have ranged from $690 to more than $1,000, depending on the size of the array, according to Midwest Renewable Energy Association.

The program offers free educational sessions through October to help residents and small business owners decide if going solar is right for them. View the full schedule for Solar Power Hours, as well as sign up for program alerts at CW.GrowSolar.org.



