WAUSAU – Northcentral Technical College held its inaugural Day of Service event as part of the college’s fall in-service on Sept. 17. NTC’s 350+ employees donated their time to more than 30 organizations in the college’s 10-county district.

“As the community’s college, we recognize our role in supporting the communities that our campuses call home,” said Jeannie Worden, NTC president, in a news release. “Service to community is one of our core beliefs and demonstrates the value we place on serving our communities through leadership, collaboration and volunteerism.”

Organizations served included Peyton’s Promise, Monk Botanical Gardens, Marathon County Literacy Council, The Women’s Community, The Salvation Army, Fill a Backpack, Fill a Need (FABFAN), The Neighbors’ Place and Blood Center of North Central Wisconsin.