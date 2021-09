Wausau Pilot & Review

A portion of County Road J in Weston will be closed Thursday for a construction project, village officials said.

The road will be closed for a culvert replacement south of Weston Avenue. The work, which is weather-dependent, will begin at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23.

The road will be closed to all traffic during construction. Drivers will need to use County Road Q or other alternate routes around the site.

The roadway is expected to reopen by about 7 p.m. Thursday.