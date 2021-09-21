Erin Long

MARSHFIELD – Security Health Plan of Wisconsin, Inc., has named Erin Long director of health plan products.

Long will oversee product development and implementation for all Security Health Plan products. She will lead initiatives to serve commercial and government plans and will work closely with government and independent federal agencies to ensure Security Health Plan members have affordable health coverage options that meet their needs.

Long holds a bachelor’s in elementary education from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She has been with the Marshfield Clinic Health System for 13 years, and the past four years has served as product manager at the Health Plan.

“Erin is a recognized front-runner at the Health Plan. She has the knowledge and expertise to oversee our product and implementation teams to foster innovation, smart growth and optimal financial performance across all of our health plan products,” Security Health Plan Chief Growth Officer Jenny Shermo said.