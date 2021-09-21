A play that asks questions about nationalism and how we interact with people from other places will be performed in staged readings at each of the three University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point campuses in Marshfield, Stevens Point and Wausau.

“Passage,” the first live performance of the season, will be staged for readings at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 and 24 at the Noel Fine Arts Center Room 221 on the UW-Stevens Point campus; at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at UWSP at Marshfield; and at 2 p.m. Sept. 26 at UWSP at Wausau. Face coverings will be required at each performance.

Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased online at tickets.uwsp.edu, by calling 715-346-4100, or by visiting the Information and Tickets Office in Dreyfus University Center in Stevens Point. Tickets will also be available at each venue starting one hour prior to each performance.

The drama centers on how power imbalances affect personal dynamics among people from two imaginary countries. Characters include a local doctor and an expat teacher who forge a friendship that is challenged after a trip to a local attraction.

“Passage ponders big questions,” said Professor Tyler Marchant, the show’s director. “It’s a musing on ideas of colonialism and the different power dynamics that evolve in our own worldview. You will interact with the play from your own perspective – it may strengthen your beliefs or challenge them.”