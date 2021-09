Photo courtesy Habitat for Humanity of Wausau.

Habitat for Humanity of Wausau volunteers, who are also veterans, recently assembled home maintenance and safety kits in collaboration with the American Legion Montgomery-Plant-Dudley Post 10 in Wausau. The kits will be delivered to more than 30 veterans in the Wausau Area as part of She Served week.

She Served is part of Habitat’s larger Veterans Build Program, honoring the more than 30,000 women veterans in Wisconsin, and working to bring to light the unique challenges affecting women vets.