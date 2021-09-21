By Shereen Siewert

An Asian fusion restaurant in Weston will close its doors after 12 years in business, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Basil, 2106 Schofield Ave., Weston, will close on Oct. 2. The restaurant is up for sale.

James and Tee Daly opened Basil in 2010 before opening a downtown restaurant in 2017. The couple’s daughter, Samantha Fischer, took over at Basil in 2018.

“To our workers, community, and loyal customers we want to thank you so much for your support over the last 12 years,” the post reads. “We have loved being a part of this community, sharing our family recipes, and creating so many memories with so many of you. Your support has been tremendous throughout the years including through the pandemic. As we reflect on our journey, we are especially thankful for all of our workers who have helped make Basil such a special place.”

Fisher, in her post, said she will pursue new adventures outside of the restaurant world and will spend more time with family.

“We wish you all the best,” she said.