My name is Mila and as I’ve matured I’ve gotten more particular about who and what I want in my life. I’ve learned that I would prefer to be the only dog in the home, so I can be the center of all of your attention and the only catcher of the tennis balls. I’ve also learned that I would prefer the company of older children who can respect my space and my alone time when I need it. I’m a very loyal and smart girl who will be protective of your heart and your home. I’m very smart and food motivated but if you want to know the way to my heart, you’ll have to bring a tennis ball. I know the right home is out there for me and I can’t wait until I find it.

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here.