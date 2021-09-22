By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer

A capsule look at the U.S. team for the Ryder Cup matches on Sept. 24-26 at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Listed in order of how they qualified for the team:

COLLIN MORIKAWA

Age: 24.

World ranking: 3.

Ryder Cup record: Rookie.

Career victories: 5.

2021 victories: WGC-Workday Championship, British Open.

Majors: PGA Championship (2020), British Open (2021).

Ryder Cup partners: None.

Ryder Cup moment: Leading the U.S. standings in his first year of eligibility.

Backspin: His form took a dip in the PGA Tour postseason for the second straight year, but the intensity of the Ryder Cup should get his attention. He figures to be a rock in foursomes with his repeatable swing. The one area of his game under the most scrutiny is his putting.

DUSTIN JOHNSON

Age: 37.

World ranking: 2.

Ryder Cup record: 7-9-0.

Career victories: 25.

2021 victories: Saudi International.

Majors: U.S. Open (2016), Masters (2020).

Ryder Cup partners: Phil Mickelson (0-2-0), Jim Furyk (0-1-0), Matt Kuchar (3-1-0), Brooks Koepka (0-2-0), Rickie Fowler (1-2-0).

Ryder Cup moment: Holing a 30-foot birdie putt on the 17th at Medinah in a Saturday afternoon fourballs victory. It’s believed to be his biggest fist pump ever.

Backspin: He still is regarded as the most talented American, but finding him a partner has been a challenge in the Ryder Cup. Johnson and Whistling Straits will evoke memories of his club touching sand that turned out to be a bunker, costing him a spot in the playoff in the 2010 PGA Championship.

BRYSON DECHAMBEAU

Age: 28.

World ranking: 7.

Ryder Cup record: 0-3-0.

Career victories: 9.

2021 victories: Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Majors: U.S. Open (2020).

Ryder Cup partners: Phil Mickelson (0-1-0), Tiger Woods (0-1-0).

Ryder Cup moment: Being picked for his first Ryder Cup and getting Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson as his partners. They lost both matches.

Backspin: His length should be a good fit for Whistling Straits, especially the short par 4s where he can go for the green. His thin skin has been an issue, though he probably won’t have to worry about that in front of a pro-American gallery.

BROOKS KOEPKA

Age: 31.

World ranking: 9.

Ryder Cup record: 4-3-1.

Career victories: 11.

2021 victories: Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Majors: U.S. Open (2017, 2018), PGA Championship (2018, 2019).

Ryder Cup partners: Brandt Snedeker (2-0-0), Dustin Johnson (0-2-0), Tony Finau (1-1-0)

Ryder Cup moment: Winning three matches in his 2016 debut at Hazeltine, none going beyond the 16th hole.

Backspin: Injured his left wrist again hitting tree root beneath the turf at East Lake, causing him to withdraw from the rest of the Tour Championship and raising questions about how healthy he will be for the Ryder Cup.

JUSTIN THOMAS

Age: 28.

World ranking: 6.

Ryder Cup record: 4-1-0.

Career victories: 14.

2021 victories: Players Championship.

Majors: PGA Championship (2017).

Ryder Cup partners: Jordan Spieth (3-1-0).

Ryder Cup moment: Drilling his drive down the middle of the 18th fairway in Paris that led to a 1-up victory over Rory McIlroy in singles in 2018.

Backspin: He made an impressive debut in 2018 by going 3-1 and partnering with longtime friend Jordan Spieth. He has been frustrated by his putting for most of the year.

PATRICK CANTLAY

Age: 29.

World ranking: 4.

Ryder Cup record: Rookie.

Career victories: 5.

2021 victories: Memorial, BMW Championship, Tour Championship.

Majors: None.

Ryder Cup partners: None.

Ryder Cup moment: Winning the Tour Championship to get the final automatic spot on the team.

Backspin: Makes his Ryder Cup debut and already looked upon as a feared opponent based on his clutch putting from the last month and not having any apparent weakness in his game. He partnered well with Xander Schauffele in the Presidents Cup.

TONY FINAU

Age: 32.

World ranking: 10.

Ryder Cup record: 2-1-0.

Career victories: 2.

2021 victories: The Northern Trust.

Majors: None.

Ryder Cup partners: Brooks Koepka (1-1-0).

Ryder Cup moment: His 8-iron that hit the wooden plank framing the water on the 16th hole, soaring in the air and landing 3 feet away for birdie to square the opening match of the 2018 Ryder Cup.

Backspin: He made a solid debut in 2018 by going 2-1-0 and handing Tommy Fleetwood is only loss of the week. Finau figures to have even more confidence coming off his playoff victory in The Northern Trust. Not winning had been a burden.

XANDER SCHAUFFELE

Age: 27.

World ranking: 5.

Ryder Cup record: Rookie.

Career victories: 5.

2021 victories: Olympics.

Majors: None.

Ryder Cup partners: None.

Ryder Cup moment: Getting left off the 2018 team as Jim Furyk used his captain’s pick on Tony Finau.

Backspin: One of the most complete players on the U.S. team whose strength is bouncing back from bad holes. He already has one victory this year playing for the flag, winning the gold medal in the Olympics.

JORDAN SPIETH

Age: 28.

World ranking: 14.

Ryder Cup record: 7-5-2.

Career victories: 15.

2021 victories: Valero Texas Open.

Majors: Masters (2015), U.S. Open (2015), British Open (2017).

Ryder Cup partners: Patrick Reed (4-1-2), Justin Thomas (3-1-0).

Ryder Cup moment: Has only lost two of the 11 team matches he has played, but still hasn’t won a singles match.

Backspin: He missed the Presidents Cup in 2019 and didn’t figure to be part of this team at the start of the year until rediscovering his game and his touch. He was the runner-up to Jason Day at Whistling Straits in the 2015 PGA Championship.

HARRIS ENGLISH

Age: 32.

World ranking: 11.

Ryder Cup record: Rookie.

Career victories: 4.

2021 victories: Sentry Tournament of Champions, Travelers Championship.

Majors: None.

Ryder Cup partners: None.

Ryder Cup moment: Challenging for a spot on the 2014 team and then going his final seven tournaments without finishing in the top 30.

Backspin: Good length off the tee, good touch around the green and easily the most agreeable character on the U.S. team. He is the oldest of the six rookies at age 32, and one of only three Americans with multiple victories this year on the PGA Tour.

DANIEL BERGER

Age: 28.

World ranking: 16.

Ryder Cup record: Rookie.

Career victories: 4.

2021 victories: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Majors: None.

Ryder Cup partners: None.

Ryder Cup moment: At least being talked about as a potential pick for the 2016 team.

Backspin: He showed plenty of emotion and no mercy during the U.S. rout in the Presidents Cup in 2017. Berger’s resurgence began after golf returned from the pandemic. He has won twice since then.

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER

Age: 25.

World ranking: 21.

Ryder Cup record: Rookie.

Career victories: None.

2021 victories: None.

Majors: None.

Ryder Cup partners: None.

Ryder Cup moment: Getting what is believed to be the sixth and final captain’s pick.

Backspin: First player since Rickie Fowler in 2010 to make Ryder Cup debut as a captain’s pick without having won on the PGA Tour. His his consistent play is why he qualified for the last two Masters and the last two Tour Championships.