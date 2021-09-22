POY SIPPI, Wis. (AP) — Three people were killed when a vehicle left a road in Waushara County, hit a ditch and crashed into a tree, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The crash happened about noon Tuesday on county Highway H near Poy Sippi, which is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Appleton.

According to the patrol, the driver missed a curve, veered onto the right shoulder and into a ditch. The vehicle hit a driveway and became airborne before crashing into a tree top.

The victims have not been identified. The State Patrol says high speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.