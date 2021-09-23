When life gives you lemons, The Palms Supper Club gives you lemonade…in the form of a delicious and refreshing lemon martini. This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club created by Penny Borchardt.

Lemon Martini

1 oz. Lemoncello

1 oz. Vodka

Splash of Triple Sec

3 oz. Orange Juice

Orange peel, for garnish

To create this drink, measure the liquids into a shaker to combine. Pour into a chilled martini glass, garnish with an orange slice and serve.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.