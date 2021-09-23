When life gives you lemons, The Palms Supper Club gives you lemonade…in the form of a delicious and refreshing lemon martini. This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club created by Penny Borchardt.
Lemon Martini
- 1 oz. Lemoncello
- 1 oz. Vodka
- Splash of Triple Sec
- 3 oz. Orange Juice
- Orange peel, for garnish
To create this drink, measure the liquids into a shaker to combine. Pour into a chilled martini glass, garnish with an orange slice and serve.
For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.