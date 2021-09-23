

Book of the Month: “The Once and Future Witches” by Alix Harrow

October 1-31. Stop by our Athens Branch in October to pick up their Book of the Month selection along with thoughts and questions to get you thinking! Ongoing throughout the month. Call 715-257-7292 for more info. [MCPL Athens]

Marathon City Book Club: “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett

Oct. 11, 5:45 p.m. Join Marathon City Branch staff and other avid readers for a discussion of “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett! Call 715-443-2775 for more info. [MCPL Marathon City]

Hatley Book Club: “There There” by Tommy Orange

Oct. 12, 1 p.m. Join our Hatley staff and other book lovers for an engaging monthly discussion about a wide variety of books! Call 715-446-3537 for more info. [MCPL Hatley]

Stratford Book Club: “The Wonder Boy of Whistle Stop” by Fannie Flagg

Oct. 13, 1 p.m. Join the Stratford Book Club as they read and discuss their monthly book club selection! Call 715-687-4420 for more info. [MCPL Stratford]

Virtual Mosinee Book Club: “My Own Words” by Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Oct. 18, 2 p.m. Join our Mosinee Branch staff and other book lovers for an engaging, entirely virtual discussion of our October book club selection, “My Own Words” by Ruth Bader Ginsburg! Call 715-261-7200 for more info. [GoToMeeting