WAUSAU – Wausau’s first ultramarathon, the Ironbull Ultra Trail, returns for a third year. The event, featuring both a 50K- and 15K-trail run option, starts and ends at State Park Speedway in Rib Mountain.

Racers run the entire race on trails after starting with the checkered flag on the race track. The course is comprised of trails at Rib Mountain State Park and private trails exclusive to the event. As a result, 50k runners climb nearly 8,000 feet. The 15k, suitable for even first-time trail runners, has 1,600 feet of elevation gain and loss on the looped course.

“We are fortunate to have several local landowners that generously allow us to use their trails for this event,” said Mellissa Gilbert, race director.

The Ultra Trail is a Trail Sisters approved event, which ensures equal podium spots and women’s swag. As a result, 46 percent of the field is women, which is almost double that of a typical trail race.

The run will be held Oct. 2, starting and ending at State Park Speedway in Rib Mountain. More details can be found at https://www.ironbull.org/ultra-marathon-details. Volunteers are still needed for the event.