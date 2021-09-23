Dear editor,

Hats off to our state superintendent Jill Underly for warning us about the state legislature’s attempts to push political viewpoints into our school’s curriculum.

As one who has taught at the middle school, high school and college levels I appreciate the work teachers and department heads expend crafting effective and accurate course work, as well as the efforts teachers make to connect with their students and make the material meaningful.

I doubt that most of the legislators proposing curriculum changes and subject matter in Madison have much classroom experience. Rather, they are steeped in politics.

Can you imagine being a young professional contemplating a teaching career and witnessing such legislation meddling?

Keep it up, Jill!

Jim Force of Wausau

