The sun was bright and spirits were high as golfers and donors gathered on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Trapp River Golf Course in Wausau to raise funds for feeding area families for the Holidays.

K-tech Charities, Inc. partnered with Chatterbox Charities to hold the 17th Annual Fairways Fore Food Big Cup Tourney, attracting 102 golfers (34 teams). A total of over $40,000 was raised to fund K-tech Charities’ Holiday Food Baskets, Chatterbox Charities’ Meals for Vets, and other community food programs.

Every Holiday season, K-tech Charities and their volunteers deliver over 400 large food baskets to our community. K-tech’s additional annual fundraising events include Polka Meets Country, supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and Pink Ribbon Open Golf Outing, which assists local men and women who are battling breast cancer. Additional donations of food or funds are provided to The Salvation Army, The Neighbor’s Place, Blessings in a Backpack, St. Vincent de Paul of Wausau, and more.

The upcoming 11th Annual Polka Meets Country takes place on Saturday, October 16th at Dale’s Weston Lanes in Weston, WI. The bands Polish Connection and Brady Lukes Band will play from 6:30 pm to 1:00 am and will include some great raffle prizes.

Chatterbox Charities began with the main goal of helping children in Marathon County. They do this through assistance to the Women’s Shelter, Christmas in July which brings gifts to children in the hospital, DC Everest and YMCA programs which provide a safe place for kids, and donations to the Meals for Vets program at Bunkers at Tribute Golf Course. The ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic has been difficult on Veterans for getting their meals. With this program, Bunkers has been allowed to continue assisting area Vets.

K-tech Charities Inc. and Chatterbox Charities are both 501 (c)(3) organizations.