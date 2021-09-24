Wausau Pilot & Review

Aspirus Health is experiencing high demand for COVID-19 testing as more people are needing negative tests to return to work and school following exposure or symptoms. Since August 1, the number of weekly COVID-19 diagnostic tests performed by Aspirus has increased 164 percent.

Community members seeking COVID-19 testing need to schedule appointments. Aspirus has dedicated testing locations and its clinics and emergency departments cannot accommodate walk-in requests for testing. Walk-in clinics and emergency departments should be reserved for those with urgent health care needs.

Appointments for COVID-19 testing can be scheduled in the MyAspirus app and online patient portal regardless of whether individuals have symptoms. Individuals do not need to be existing Aspirus patients to schedule COVID-19 testing appointments via MyAspirus. Signing up is easy at myaspirus.org and having an account is the fastest way to get your results.

Individuals who require a COVID-19 test urgently or prior to a surgery should continue calling the Aspirus COVID-19 Call Center at 1-844-568-0701 or 715-843-1454. Portage area residents can call 608-745-6490 to reach Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital.