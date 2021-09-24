Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.

This week’s featured Wausau-area business is LawnLife LLC, offering lawn care and landscaping services. Owned and operated by Emily Betts and Mason Baumann, LawnLife is clearly a labor of love. Mason said he always dreamed of owning his own business and working for himself, while Emily said she is naturally drawn to people, numbers and landscaping projects. After two years of mapping out their plans and firming up details, the duo officially launched LawnLife this year, offering a wide range of services for residents throughout the metro area – at affordable rates. Their business is now in full swing, and they are proud members of the Mosinee Chamber of Commerce.

We wanted to show the community that a small company can give big company quality – but at small company prices,” Emily said.

The team was also influenced by both their fathers and grandfathers, self-made business owners whose encouragement helped guide Emily and Mason in their decision. From tasks like mowing and fall leaf cleanup to much more complex landscaping projects, the pair exudes enthusiasm that is absolutely infectious. With fall leaf cleanup efforts just around the corner, LawnLife is looking forward to adding new customers – with a solid plan for growth and continuing education.

Mason Baumann and Emily Betts are the owners of LawnLife, LLC. Photo: Christina Kimball for Wausau Pilot & Review

Q: How did you choose the name of your business? What are you trying to convey?

Our motto has been “Our name explains it all” We want our customers to know that our life is Lawn care.

Q: Tell us about your business. What products or services do you offer?

We offer a huge array of services, our main being obviously Lawn Maintenance. We offer commercial and residential, Mowing, edging, Weed control, dandelion removal, seasonal cleanups- fall and spring, thatching, aeration, rototilling, lime application, and certain insect control. We also have gutter cleaning and pressure washing services.

For landscape we offer mulching, rock, tree and greenery installation, shrubbery trimming, tree thinning, garden bed installation and maintenance, drain tile, and grass and sod installation. We expect to continue to learn and grow our services in the next few years and offer a better array of services for landscape.

Q: What makes your business unique? What sets you apart?

We try to get to know our customers on a personal level. It helps us have a better understanding of the work that is expected of us.

We do offer different discounts throughout the season. This year (2021) we are offering – buy three weekly mowings and get one free deal for our new customers. We have also been discussing a new promotion for the upcoming fall season.

Q: What are you most proud of accomplishing?

Owning LawnLife and succeeding. We’ve made great connections with other local businesses also. We’re excited to be able to go into the upcoming spring, with all of the equipment we have ready to go.

Q: How have you changed and evolved over time? What’s different now from when you first started?

Definitely learning how to communicate not only with each other but with our customers too.

Q: What challenges have you had to overcome? Basically, if you had it to do all over again, would you do anything differently?

We faced all the typical new business challenges. Such as billing, advertising and making schedules. If we did something different it would be starting earlier. That way we could have had a jump start on accounts.

Connect with LawnLife

LawnLife LLC

715-574-5739

Visit LawnLife online here and follow their Facebook page here.