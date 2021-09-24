MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today announced that he has proclaimed Sat., Sep. 25, 2021, as “Bob Uecker Day” in Wisconsin. The governor made this proclamation to celebrate the legacy of Bob Uecker in Major League Baseball and to recognize his 50th anniversary as the voice of the Milwaukee Brewers.



“As a lifelong Brewers fan, some of my favorite baseball memories over the years have been narrated by Bob Uecker,” said Gov. Evers. “Bob is a homegrown Milwaukeean who has tremendous pride and love for the sport, his hometown, and his home state, and is more than deserving of this statewide day of celebration of his career, legacy, and achievements.”



“For generations, Bob has brought the ballpark experience into the homes of Brewers fans throughout the state, and his ability to create that magic is unrivaled. Bob is more than an icon in the state of Wisconsin; he is one of the world’s great entertainers and personalities,” said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President-Business Operations. “We are fortunate to call him one of our own as we celebrate his 50th anniversary as the voice of the Brewers.”



Text of the governor’s “Bob Uecker Day” proclamation is available below. A copy of the proclamation is available here.



WHEREAS; born in Milwaukee on January 26, 1934, Bob Uecker is an icon in the world of professional sports, with a long and storied career in Major League Baseball (MLB), both as a player in the 1960s and as one of our nation’s preeminent sportscasters over the past 50 years; and



WHEREAS; the first Milwaukee native to sign with the Milwaukee Braves, Bob played for the club’s Northern League affiliate, the Eau Claire Bears, and Pioneer League affiliate, the Boise Braves, beginning in 1956, and made his MLB debut as a catcher for the Braves on April 13, 1962; and



WHEREAS; after one season with the Milwaukee Braves, Bob was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals, where he helped bring the team to their 1964 World Series win against the New York Yankees and, perhaps more famously, entertained his teammates by shagging fly balls with a tuba ahead of the series’ second game; and



WHEREAS; Bob was later traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, before returning to the Braves—who had since moved to Atlanta—for the last season of his career as a player; and



WHEREAS; upon his retirement from playing in the MLB, Bob returned to his hometown of Milwaukee and, after a brief stint as a scout for the city’s new team, the Milwaukee Brewers, he began his new career in sports broadcasting in September 1971; and



WHEREAS; as the voice of the Milwaukee Brewers for 50 years and counting, calling play-by-play action for our state’s premier professional baseball franchise, Bob has ingrained himself into the day-to-day life of baseball fans in Wisconsin and across the United States; and



WHEREAS; Bob’s notorious sense of humor and extraordinary abilities behind the microphone have made him a legendary and beloved figure in professional baseball, and among the numerous awards and accolades he has received, he has been named Wisconsin Sportscaster of the Year on five separate occasions, been inducted into both the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame and the Radio Hall of Fame, and been awarded the Ford. C. Frick Award for major contributions in baseball by a broadcaster; and



WHEREAS; affectionately known as “Mr. Baseball,” a nickname given to him by the late Johnny Carson, Bob has also led a remarkable career in entertainment as a comedian and performer in movies and TV, alongside unforgettable appearances on The Tonight Show and in the iconic “Miller Lite All Stars” advertising campaign; and



WHEREAS; today, in recognition of his 66 years in Major League Baseball, half a century with the Milwaukee Brewers, and innumerable contributions to the history and culture of professional baseball in our country, the state of Wisconsin joins baseball fans in Wisconsin and across the United States in celebrating Bob Uecker;



NOW, THEREFORE, I, Tony Evers, Governor of the State of Wisconsin, do hereby proclaim September 25, 2021, as “BOB UECKER DAY” throughout the State of Wisconsin and I commend this observance to all our state’s residents.