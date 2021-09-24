By Shereen Siewert

Police have identified the man killed Wednesday in a crash south of Minocqua as Arnold P Wiesener, 68, of Hazelhurst.

Dispatchers took a 911 call at about 6:37 p.m. Wednesday reporting the crash, on Hwy. 51 at County Road D in the town of Hazelhurst.

Police say Wiesener was driving west in a 1973 Opel Classic 2-door sedan was traveling westbound on County D and entered the intersection of Hwy. 51 and County Road D. A man driving a 2000 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling southbound on Highway 51 when he struck Wiesener’s vehicle.

Wiesener died at the scene.

The State Patrol Reconstruction Team, Hazelhurst Fire, Cassian Fire, Minocqua Fire, Little Rice Fire, Oneida County Ambulance and the Oneida County Highway Department assisted the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.