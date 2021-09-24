Nick Ockwig, Director of the Badger State Games spoke at the Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group meeting on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Nick talked to the veterans at Denny’s in Rothschild about the upcoming Red, White & Blue 5k Run/Walk and pancake breakfast to be held on October 3, 2021 at Dale’s Weston Lanes in Weston.

The scenic 5K proceeds go to the Never Forgotten Honor Flight. All veterans are invited to the event and breakfast. The breakfast is free to veterans that have flown on the Honor Flight or are signed up and on the waiting list to fly.

For more details about the event see the Badger State Games website or contact Nick with questions or to Register. 715-252-6851

www.badgerstategames.org

Story and photo courtesy of Mike Heilmann