Wausau Pilot & Review

A youth crisis stabilization facility is now open in Wausau, with start-up funding provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The eight-bed facility operated by North Central Health Care serves young people with non-life-threatening mental health needs.

“Increasing access to mental healthcare for all Wisconsinites is a top priority of mine, but particularly when it comes to our kids,” Gov. Tony Evers said, in a prepared statement. “This facility will help meet a critical need in caring for youth in this region of our state, and I’m proud to be investing in what’s best for our kids—especially after the unprecedented challenges they’ve endured over the last 18 months.”

Wisconsin youth crisis stabilization facilities provide supports and services in a residential setting of no more than eight beds at earlier stages of a mental health struggle before more intensive, costly, and restrictive interventions are required. Young people may stay for up to 30 days—though most stays are only a few days in length—to recover from their distress.

The supports and services offered are tailored to the youth’s needs and may include therapy to help them develop coping skills and the development of a plan to access resources in their community to help them better navigate their world so they don’t need high levels of care in the future.

“We’re pleased to partner with North Central Health Care to bring this new mental health treatment option to northern Wisconsin,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said. “Youth crisis stabilization facilities provide help for today’s struggles and a direction for better well-being tomorrow and in the future.”