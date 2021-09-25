Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wausau Cyclones hockey team picked up their first win Friday in a road game against the St. Louis Jr. Blues at Affton Ice Rink in Missouri, bolstered by a strong offensive performance and solid play in the net by goalie Mitch Miscevich.

Wausau got their first goal in team history at the 12-minute mark of the 1st period as forward Dominick Bourdon capitalized on a St. Louis turnover. Bowen Arola then followed up five minutes later with an assist from Brennan Valencia. Cyclones forward Griffin Lennes capped off the first period scoring at 19:15 as he worked his way around Jr. Blues goalie Brendan Cobb.

The Cyclones extended their lead to 4-0 at 4:20 of the second period with a goal from Dylan Chapman. Nolan Gifford and Gage Vierzba assisted on the play. St. Louis got on the scoreboard at 17:23 of the 2nd period when Jake Sisson lit the lamp for the Jr. Blues. That would prove to be the final tally as Wausau topped their Central Division foe by a final score of 4-1.

Cyclones goaltender Mitch Miscevich picked up the win by stopping 33 of 34 shots. Brendan Cobb took the loss after allowing 4 goals on 28 shots. Wausau goes for the weekend sweep Saturday afternoon at 2:30pm on HockeyTV.

Cyclones Hockey single game tickets are on sale now via wausaucyclones.com. Stay connected this season by following the Cyclones @wausaucyclones on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat and online at wausaucyclones.com. Join us for our Home Opener on October 15th and subscribe to the Cyclones podcast “Inside Cyclones Hockey,” available on your favorite podcast network.