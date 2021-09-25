WAUSAU – Go pedal for a great cause.

Community members are invited to reserve a bike for the Woodson YMCA 2021 Pedal It Forward so that more families can belong and connect at the Y.

Funds from this Oct. 24 event will support the 2022 Community Partners Annual Campaign. The Y’s cycling fundraiser will be smaller than in past years for health/safety reasons and run for two hours (ride and yoga cool down) concurrently in the spin studios at both the Wausau & Aspirus YMCAs.

Registration is open HERE.

Pledge forms are available at the YMCA. Entry fee is $50 per bike. Participants who raise $250 will be recognized in the cycling studio on a Daniel J. Rupar Pedal it Forward banner.