Literacy Tutors Needed: GiGi’s Playhouse. The ability to read opens doors for individuals with Down syndrome in the workplace, schools and the community. GiGi’s Playhouse’s 1:1 Literacy Tutoring Program uses research-based methodology to train tutors to work at the level of the child, continually challenging and encouraging him/her to reach his/her best of all. Students can start program as early as age 3 or any year after that. Weekly lessons last 45-60 minutes for 10-12 weeks at a time. Contact Erica at eerdman@gigisplayhouse.org or call 715-370-6652.

Kitchen Help: The Salvation Army. Do you have an interest in feeding the hungry? Then this is the position for you! Come help cook and prepare lunch for 50-100 people daily. This may be the only warm meal some people get. Knowledge of cooking and working in kitchens is a plus. Must be at least 18 years of age. Contact Colleen.Hilber@usc.salvationarmy.org or 715-845-4272.

Race Help: Ironbull. There are many opportunities to get in on the action with the Ironbull Ultra Trail 50K/15K Friday, Oct. 1, through Sunday, Oct. 3. Opportunities include venue setup, course marking, check-in, aid station, finish line announcer, and more! For more information or to register visit: https://www.ironbull.org/ultra-marathon-details. Contact Andrea with questions at executivedirector@ironbull.org.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Homemade Birthday Cards: Faith in Action. Make homemade birthday cards for FIA Care-receivers. For many, this may be the only birthday card they receive. Christmas cards are also needed and may be store bought or homemade. Please include envelopes. Please no oversized, irregular-shaped, or extra bulky cards. Deliver cards to FIA office at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 630 Adams St., Wausau, WI 54403. Contact Jamie at 715-848-8783 or email WausauFIAinfo@gmail.com.

Items for Shelter Rooms: The Women’s Community. TWC is seeking donations of the following items for its shelter rooms: new twin and full comforters (preferably neutral in color), full sheet sets, bath towels, silverware (mostly spoons and forks), garbage bags, Kleenex, multipurpose cleaner, bleach and laundry detergent. Donations can be dropped off M-F between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Contact Allie for more information at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663.

