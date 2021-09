By Shereen Siewert

A teenage girl was injured after crashing an ATV Sunday afternoon off of Chico Road in the town of Texas, near Wausau, according to emergency scanner traffic.

The crash was called in at about 1:35 p.m. Sunday near Granite Road, northeast of Wausau.

The girl was found lying in a ditch but was conscious when crews arrived. Authorities say she was wearing a helmet when she crashed.

The extent of her injuries is not yet clear. This is a developing story.