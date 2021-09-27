Wausau Pilot & Review

Crandon schools will close from Tuesday, Sept. 28 through Oct. 1 after what administrators call a dramatic increase in the number of children who are ill, according to an update issued by the district on Monday.

“In addition to COVID-19 cases impacting our students and staff, we are also seeing increased cases of RSV, Hand Foot and Mouth Disease and other seasonal illnesses,” district administrator Larry Palubicki said, in his update. “We recognize that the abrupt nature of this closure is both frustrating and inconvenient. However, our district has worked directly with the Forest County Health Department in making this decision.”

Teachers will send home Chromebooks and other learning materials to allow classroom activities to continue on a virtual level. All district events, including athletics, are either postponed or canceled during the same time span, Palubicki said.

Jasee Novak, school nurse for the district, also issued a statement to parents on Monday asking them to monitor children for COVID-19 systems for the next 14 days.

“The increased demand for contact tracing has restricted our ability to directly contact the family of each student identified as a close contact within our district,” Novak wrote.

Masks will be required for all staff and children when students return on Oct. 4, a requirement that will last at least through the month of October.