Fraud, a UTV fire, a UTV crash, a speeder traveling in excess of 100 mph and more, in this week’s Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department wrap up for the week ending Sept. 27, 2021.

A 49-year-old Gleason man was arrested last Monday on charges of violation of a harassment injunction and four counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

A 61-year-old Eagle River man reported tires were stolen off his semi-trailer while parked at the truck stop. The trailer had been parked in the lot over the weekend, when the owner/operator came to pick it up he noticed two rear outer tires had been removed from the rims. If anyone has information regarding this incident you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office. You may also contact Crime Stoppers using the P3 App or by calling 715-536-3726.

A 37-year-old Merrill woman was scammed out of approximately $950.00 after she was contacted by someone claiming to be from her bank.

The Lincoln County 911 center received a report of smoke in the Harrison Hills area on Friday afternoon. The Recreation Deputy responded to the area and was able to locate a 60-year-old man from Jefferson, WI whose UTV had caught fire. The man had just filled up in the Gleason area, a few miles down the trail he heard some noises coming from the engine. Before he knew what was happening the UTV was on fire. The Russell Fire Department responded to the scene.

One person was injured following a UTV crash on County Rd N near Heafford Rd in the Town of Bradley Saturday night. The lead UTV reportedly struck a piece of firewood in the road and lost control. The UTV rolled and the driver was ejected. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

A 39-year-old Irma man was arrested for first offense OWI on County Rd. S near Dean Rd Sunday morning. He was also sighted for open intoxicants, and operating left of center.

A 34-year-old Madison man was stopped and cited for traveling 109 mph on Hwy. 51 near county Rd H Sunday evening.

A 68-year-old Montgomery, IL man as arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated Sunday evening following a driving complaint.

Ten people reported striking deer last week.