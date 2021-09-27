By Shereen Siewert

A 59-year-old Marshfield man convicted of his seventh operating while intoxicated charge will spend three years in prison, the mandatory minimum sentence, after a hearing Monday in Wausau.

Gregory A. Schieber was stopped at about 2:24 a.m. June 6 on West McMillan Street in Marshfield for a brake light that was obstructed by the topper on his pickup. Schieber’s preliminary alcohol concentration was 0.06 percent, according to the criminal complaint. Though the legal limit for driving in Wisconsin is 0.08 percent, Schieber is limited to a 0.02 limit due to his six prior convictions.

His most recent prior conviction was in 2014, according to court records.

During a sentencing hearing Monday, Circuit Judge Mike Moran also ordered Schieber to spend four years on extended supervision following his release from prison and pay a $600 fine. He will lose his driving privileges for three years.

Scheiber was granted 114 days of credit for time served while awaiting trial.