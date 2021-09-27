EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — Two people have died in a crash in Eau Claire, according to police.

Two vehicles sustained severe damage in a collision Sunday about 1:30 p.m. The occupant of one vehicle, 81-year-old Elaine Lambrecht was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, authorities said.

An occupant of the other vehicle had to be extricated and was taken to a hospital where she later died. That woman has been identified as 61-year-old Mary Socha. Both victims were from Eau Claire.

No one else was injured. But police say other vehicles were damaged as a result of the collision, but they did not say how many and the severity of the damage.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting police with crash reconstruction.