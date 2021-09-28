Wausau Pilot & Review

Flags of the U.S. and Wisconsin should be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, Sept. 29 in honor of Fond du Lac police officer Joseph Kurer, who died Sept. 22 after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

Kurer was 26.

Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday signed the order. In a previous release, Gov. Evers issued a statement regarding Officer Joseph Kurer’s passing which can be viewed here.

While Kurer began his career with the Fond du Lac Police Department in 2018, his commitment to service spanned a lifetime, having served as Community Service Officer for the City of West Bend Police Department and in the Wisconsin National Guard. Kurer also earned decorations including the Fond du Lac Police Department Life Saving Award, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, and Air Force Sergeants Association NCO of the Year as a Cadet Non-Commissioned Officer in the Civil Air Patrol.

Services for Officer Joseph Kurer will he help on Wed., Sept. 29, 2021, in Fond du Lac.

Executive Order #134 will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on Wed., Sept. 29, 2021, and is available here.