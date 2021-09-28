STEVENS POINT – Enrollment held its own at UW-Stevens Point this fall, dipping slightly.

First-year students increased slightly to 1,571 on the Stevens Point campus compared to 2020, a year with the record-setting increase and the strongest gain in the UW System.

“Last year, we had an exceptional increase in first-year enrollment – a jump of 25 percent from the prior year – which contributed to our first overall increase in enrollment in several years,” said Laura Bell, associate chief marketing and enrollment officer. In 2021, the main Stevens Point campus first-year and transfer numbers increased slightly while overall enrollment dipped slightly, by 1 percent.

“We’re pleased that we maintained the growth from 2020,” Bell said.

The Stevens Point campus has 7,278 students compared to 7,315 students a year ago. This mirrors the 1 percent decline in overall UW System enrollment. Of the 10 UWs where enrollment dropped, UW-Stevens Point had the smallest decline.

The number of transfer students was up on all three campuses, increasing 9 percent overall. Students pursuing master’s or doctoral degrees also increased on all campuses, as did non-degree seeking students.

The number of re-entry students – those who paused their education by one year or more – rose on all three campuses as well, up 83 percent.

“After a year of pandemic, we’re happy to welcome students to in-person classes and applaud the resilience they’ve shown in continuing to pursue their purpose. Our faculty and staff are working hard to help students have an engaging, safe campus experience,” she said.

Enrollment at all three campuses totaled 8,135 as of the 10th day of class, the official census date. UW-Stevens Point at Wausau has 520 students, and the Marshfield campus has 337 students. First-year students grew by 15 percent at Marshfield.

Source: UW-Stevens Point