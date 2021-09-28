Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Benjamin and Kysa Deitz announce the birth of their son Henry John, born at 11:11 a.m. Sept. 19, 2021. Henry weighed 10 pounds, 2 ounces.

Jason Casson and Nicki Raikowski announce the birth of their son Finley James, born at 1:10 p.m. Sept. 15, 2021. Finley weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

Mathieu and Jessica Fourman announce the birth of their son Cooper Jay, born at 4:29 a.m. Sept. 21, 2021. Cooper weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces.

Shahn and Brittney Kariger announce the birth of their daughter Eliza Rose, born at 12:35 p.m. Sept. 20, 2021. Eliza weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces.

Ryan and Hannah Neill announce the birth of their daughter Hazel Anne, born at 4:22 a.m. Sept. 18, 2021. Hazel weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

Adam and Mariah Janikowski announce the birth of their son Beauden John, born at 10:13 a.m. Sept. 15, 2021. Beauden weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces.

Austin and Becca Rosenberg announce the birth of their son Roman Grey, born on Sept. 14, 2021. Roman weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

Frank and Amanda Melville announce the birth of their daughter Vera Kathleen, born at 5:27 p.m. Sept. 14, 2021. Vera weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

Jeremy and Kelsy Jakubowski announce the birth of their son Jaryn James, born at 8:16 p.m. Sept. 13, 2021. Jaryn weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces.

Benjamin and Claire Heindel announce the birth of their son Emmett Matthew, born at 6:04 p.m. Sept. 9, 2021. Emmett weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces.

Ben and Megan Pickens announce the birth of their daughter Tirzah Luna, born at 9:48 p.m. Sept. 10, 2021. Tirzah weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces.

Michael and Shannon Grosnick announce the birth of their son Caiden Mark, born at 8:44 a.m. Sept. 8, 2021. Caiden weighed 9 pounds, 5 ounces.

Nicholas and Violet Hettinga announce the birth of their daughter Zoey Lou, born at 7:45 p.m. Sept. 8, 2021. Zoey weighed 7 pounds.

Gilberto Davalos and Gloria Gutierrez-Davalos announce the birth of their son Isaiah Gilberto, born at 6:49 a.m. Sept. 18, 2021. Isaiah weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces.

Blake and Brianna McConnaughhay announce the birth of their son Kai Mathew, born at 10:27 a.m. Sept. 16, 2021. Kai weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces.

Justin Wester and Clara Kallstrom announce the birth of their daughter Bailey Mae, born at 12:48 p.m. Sept. 14, 2021. Bailey weighed 7 pounds.

Derek and Nicole Dehnel announce the birth of their son Rhett Ronald, born at 12:56 p.m. Sept. 10, 2021. Rhett weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces.

Neil and Sarah Laes announce the birth of their son Oliver James, born at 10:18 p.m. Sept. 14, 2021. Oliver weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces.