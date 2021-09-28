WAUSAU — In 2021, the Wisconsin Woodchucks and team owners Mark and Donna Macdonald once again gave back to the community through partnerships with local businesses, donations in kind and employing many local residents for the summer.

According to the Woodchucks:

Every season the Woodchucks partner with local businesses to raise money for community causes through various partnerships. Through these partnerships the Woodchucks raised $14,000 for the community this year. Each home run scored by a Woodchucks’ player raised money for the Bridge Street Mission courtesy of K-Tech Kleening, totaling $2,000. Every time a Woodchucks player was walked, money was raised for JDRF in partnership with Crystal Finishing Systems Inc. with a grand total of $10,000. Each time the clean-up hitter brought in a run, Executive Cleaning donated to the Jireh Food Pantry, for a total of $2,000.

In addition, the Woodchucks worked with many local youth sports teams and bands for fundraising efforts. This includes a ticket package that organizations could sell with a certain amount going back to their organization. The Woodchucks are happy to support these organizations and match all funds raised during the fundraisers.

The Woodchucks also partnered with Ruder Ware and TDSfiber.com for Woody’s Reading Club, a reading incentive program that local schools and libraries can participate in and earn a free ticket to a Woodchucks game along with other prizes such as a ballpark snack. Over 200 classrooms and libraries participated in this year’s program, giving more than 4,000 area students the chance to earn a Woodchucks’ game ticket and other prizes.

The Woodchucks also had game day initiatives to support various groups in the Wausau community. This included the WisDOT Hometown Hero of the game which brought local police, fire, first responder, military members and healthcare workers to a game to be recognized on field for his or her service. At every home game there was also a Cellcom Field of Dreams Team of the Night, providing local youth baseball, softball and dance teams with the opportunity to attend the game for free and to join the Woodchucks players on the field during the pre-game ceremonies.

During 2021, the Woodchucks gave back to the community with over 25 donations in kind to various groups including churches, schools, public safety, public works, and sports organizations. The team mascot, Woody Woodchuck, made 17 appearances to community events varying from fun runs, walks, childcare centers, community celebrations and more. Additionally, Woodchucks players, coaches and staff helped to host two youth baseball clinics in partnership with Wisconsin Chevy Dealers that had 200 youths in attendance.

Not only did the Woodchucks show their support through raising money, donations, and mascot appearances, but the Woodchucks also employed 75 people for the summer. This is in addition to 25 summer interns and five full-time employees.