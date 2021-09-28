Ellise Markevitch

WAUSAU – Ellise Markevitch and Isabelle Sunby, seniors at Wausau West High School, have been named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, Wausau School District announced this week.

Isabelle Sunby

More than 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools enter the National Merit Scholarship Program each year by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

To become a finalist, the semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application to provide information about the semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and honors and awards received.