Gilbert E. Holcomb

Gilbert Holcomb, age 75, of Weston died unexpectedly on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center surrounded by his loved ones

Gilbert was born on February 26, 1946 in Modesto, California to the late Gilbert and Leena (Walker) Holcomb. After graduating from high school, Gilbert served his country honorably in the U.S. Army. It was while he was on leave from the service that he met the love of his life, Naomi “Ruth” Taverner. The two of them were united in marriage on July 4, 1967 in Ozone, Arkansas. Together they shared 54 wonderful years. After serving his country, Gilbert went on to get his master’s degree from Marion College and worked his way up to Assistant Vice President of claim legal for Liberty Mutual Insurance. He retired after 30+ years.

In his retirement, Gilbert took his passion for the military and its servicemembers and put it to work helping those who served as well. He was involved in numerous things such as the American Legion and Camp American Legion, Patriot K-9s, Higher Ground Veterans Memorial, 82nd Airborne and was a Veteran’s Affairs Officer for Wisconsin. In addition to all of that, Gilbert enjoyed traveling with his wife and golfing. His love for his grandchildren was never ending, they were his pride and joy.

Gilbert is survived by his wife Ruth Holcomb; children Gilbert (Melody) Holcomb, Gillian (Wendel) Waukau and James Holcomb all of Wausau. He is further survived by 9 grandchildren Blake, Jayna, Sierra, David, Reva, Nevaeh, Jorden, Madison and Andrew; 3 great grandchildren Jeremiah, Maybelle and Cameron; and sisters Sandra (Steve) Sims of Cumby, Texas and Sue (Richard) VanNorman of Denison, Texas.

Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his brother Theodore Holcomb.

Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Immanuel Baptist Church, 152111 Tulip Lane, Wausau. The Rev. Rob Love will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Friday, October 1st at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams St., Wausau and again from 9:00 am until the time of service at the church on Saturday. Military honors will be performed by the American Legion following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Gilbert’s name may be given to Patriot K-9 of Wisconsin

Craig Hoyt

Craig Hoyt passed away on September 25, 2021, with his wife Bonnie by his side at Mount View Care Center in Wausau.

He was born on February 26, 1937, to Kenneth and Juanita (Newman) Hoyt in Binghamton, New York. Shortly after they moved to Belvidere, IL. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Marines and was stationed in San Diego for 3 years. After his honorable discharge, he moved to Milwaukee, where he met and married Dianne Golla. They were blessed with three children Brian, Jacqueline, and Andra. They moved to make their home in Mosinee and later were divorced.

Craig moved to Weston and started working at Drott Manufacturing/J.I. Case as a welder until the plant closed. On May 7, 1977, he was united in marriage to Bonnie Koskey. They enjoyed traveling north near Lake Tomahawk to stay at their trailer & other trips out of state. He enjoyed golfing, guitar, photography, target shooting at the rifle range, and volunteering at Mount View Care Center.

His parents Kenneth & Juanita, sisters Kay & Ann, & brother Dean preceded him in death.

Craig’s loving memory will be forever in the heart of his wife of 44 years, Bonnie Hoyt of Kronenwetter.

A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at New Hope Community Church near the corner of Hwys N and J. A celebration of life service for Craig will be held at 10:00 a.m on Saturday, October 9, 2021, with Reverend Tony Lombardo presiding.

Kurt S.Kirchner

Kurt Scot Kirchner, 63, of Rib Mountain passed away on Saturday September 25, 2021 in his home surrounded by his loving family.

Kurt was born on November 14th 1957 to Elmer and Ellen (Boise) Kirchner in Kingston, New York. One of nine children, he grew up in New York until the age of five at which point his family moved to Kenosha Wisconsin. He graduated from Shoreland Lutheran High School, Kenosha in 1975. While attending Shoreland, he met the love of his life, the beautiful Debra Kirchner. The two of them were united in marriage on July 8th 1978. A beautiful love story they have had ever since. A short time later they welcomed their first child, a daughter, Holly Marie into the world. In 1980 Kurt moved his bride and baby girl up north to Withee, WI where they bought a farm and would spend the next 20 years farming, raising a family and building their legacy. Over the next five years they would add three boys to their family Kevin Daniel, Nathan Alan and Christopher Manning.

First and foremost dad was a man of great faith. Not only was he a man to talk of Christ to his family he was a man that truly lived it. If he wasn’t out working he could be found studying scripture at his desk. Many nights on the farm I remember yelling out the house into the darkness for dad and you would eventually hear his response from atop a 70 foot silo. When us kids would question what he would be doing up there at that time of night he would respond with “talking to God!” His life was centered around God, his family and his work. He would instruct us kids on God and faith as the number one purpose in this life. When he was blessed with grandchildren the legacy continued. He would have them memorize scripture, words of wisdom, commandments all before school age. When they got older he would have them listen to the creation minute, apologetics and answers in genesis. He made sure they knew the true meaning of Christmas and Easter. He was a man with a contagious laugh, a grateful heart and a positive outlook on life. In his early 40’s he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. A diagnosis that would make anyone question God’s plan but he never questioned God’s sovereignty his faith never faltered. Even through his trials on this earth he was thinking of others, as he lay in his hospital bed during those last days he was praying for us. He was truly a man of selflessness and unconditional love.

Through life he not only farmed but was an auto mechanic and a truck driver. As a truck driver his family was blessed to make trips around the U.S with him. He would take his beautiful bride and then he would take one or two of his kids at a time to spend time with him and view the country. We spent time together, we talked, we laughed we viewed God’s creation, we escaped death and yes even seen some miracles along the way. Dad was adventurous and carefree, even through the serious and hard things in life he was lighthearted. He would race us kids to the house (I don’t think we ever got to the point of beating him), he would wrestle us all in the living room, he taught us all to ski and we’d ride bikes into town as a family to the root beer stand. We’d make trips after church hiking and relaxing together before the craziness of the week would start again. He taught us that contrary to our drivers instructors the first thing you do when you get in a vehicle was NOT to put your seatbelt on but to pray. He was also not too serious to pass up some practical jokes here and there. After farming for 20 years they sold the farm and moved to Wausau where he continued working as a truck driver before retiring at the age of 51 due to his Parkinson’s disease. It was here that the blessing of him was truly passed on to his grandkids. He became their caretaker, mentor, they looked up to him and loved him unconditionally. He’d take them to the park, make them pick dandelions, catch chipmunks, go for ice cream and McDonalds. He’d take care of them when they were sick, he’d watch their sports games and be there for them when they needed his wisdom and guidance. He loved politics and began passing that on to them.

More then anyone else on this earth he loved his wife. He was content to be with no one else but her. He showed us what a marriage should be. He would of loved to have been able to travel the states with mom just the two of them and a camper. The two of them would dream and plan to do such things. They didn’t have much but they had what they needed God and each other. We will miss him more then can even be expressed he was our rock the man we turned to! A huge hole is left in our hearts but we are finding comfort in knowing he walks with Jesus perfectly and he was welcomed home to those blessed words “Well done my good and faithful servant!” We look forward to the day that we will see him again what a joyous reunion that will be! My dad was not afraid and found true rest for his soul in the promises of Jesus! So this is not goodbye but “I’ll see you on the other side!”

Kurt is survived by his loving wife of 43 years Debra Kirchner of Wausau,: his mom Ellen Kirchner of Suring, WI; his children, Holly (Kevin) Rohland of Marathon, Kevin (Leslie) Kirchner of Rathdrum Idaho, Nathan (Ashley) Kirchner of Edgar, and Christopher Kirchner of Wausau; 12 grandchildren, Brenden (Taylor), Brianna, Makenzie, Kaylee, Isaac, Caiden, Rylee, Allie, Jensen, Kassidy, Karli, and Morgan; his 8 siblings, Ellen Gvozdenovic of Kenosha, Earl (Marilyn) Kirchner of Appleton, Doug(Marylou) Kirchner of Owen, Kim(Janet)Kirchner of Cecil, Paul(Linda)Kirchner of Suring, Susan(Al) Johnson of Pleasant Prairie, Gayle(John) Morman of Kenosha; mother-in-law, Betty Kirchner of Union Grove; sister in law ,Diana(Pete) Willkomm of Union Grove, brother in law Ken(Chris) Kirchner of Kaukauna, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father Elmer Kirchner and his father-in-law Leo Kirchner, as well as a son or daughter born prematurely.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday September 30th 2021 at 11:00 am at Mountain of the Lord Lutheran Church, 224650 Bittersweet Rd., Rib Mountain. Rev. Andrew Buschkopf will officiate.

Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park cemetery after the service. Visitation will be from 9:30 am until the time of service on Thursday at church.

Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. You may leave messages and condolences for his family at helke.com

Todd R. Maley

Todd R. Maley, 69, of Wausau, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital with his wife, Deb, and daughter, Sarah, by his side.

Todd was a well-known residential contractor in Wausau and the surrounding area. He was a kind and gentle man with a great sense of humor and a laugh that was contagious. All that met Todd loved him at first sight.

Todd’s love of coffee made him a regular at Kwik Trip and will be missed by his Kwik Trips Girls. Todd loved to fish. He especially enjoyed his annual opening fishing weekend with his life-long friends. Whether it was on a pontoon or a fishing boat, a day on the water was a good day in Todd’s eyes. Todd loved his grandkids and enjoyed watching them play sports and perform on stage. While at home, Todd enjoyed spending time with Edna and Annie (the dogs) as well as the horses, donkeys, and chickens.

Todd is survived by his wife of 30 years, Deb (nee Zahn); his kids, Sarah (Ed) Walder, Pepe (Ryan) Freude, Ashlee (Andy) VanDerGeest, and Nick Maley. His grandchildren, Lilli, Brooke, Charlie, and Joe Walder; Grady and Siri Freude. Siblings, Peg (Jim) Radtke, Tim (Barb) Maley, and Steve (Melissa) Maley. Stepsister, Diane Peltin. Stepbrothers, Dean (Sandy) Obey, and Dave (Joan) Obey. Brother-in-Law, Steve Zahn. Father and Mother-in-Law, Charlie and Joanne Zahn. As well as many nieces and nephews and friends that he considered family.

Todd was preceded in death by his mother, Pat Obey (Gram Pat); father, Bob Maley; stepfather, Orv Obey; stepsister, Kathy Leary; and sister-in-law, Pam Zahn.

A Celebration of Todd’s Life will be held October 4 in the Round Barn at Willow Springs Gardens from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm. Friends and family will gather to share their favorite memories of Todd at 7:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. The family will donate funds to a charity that helps animals in need.

The family would like to thank the CICU Staff for their wonderful care of Todd.

Priscilla Cedar

Priscilla Wentworth Cedar, 94, Wausau, died Thursday April 2, 2020 at Stonecrest, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

She was born August 8, 1925 in Sommersworth, New Hampshire, daughter of the late Raymond and Pauline (McIntire) Wentworth. On May 29, 1948 she married Robert Cedar in Manchester, New Hampshire. He preceded her in death March 6, 2005.

Those who were close to Priscilla know that she generously and wholeheartedly dedicated her life to caring for those around her—as a wife, mother, grandmother, healthcare worker, and community member.

In the mid 1940’s Priscilla trained to be a Dental Hygienist at the Forsyth School of Dental Hygiene in Boston, MA. She worked as a Dental Hygienist in Worcester and Boston, MA and then later in Crystal Lake, IL, when her children were old enough for her to return to work.

Her second career began in 1969 when her husband, Bob, graduated from Chicago Theological Seminary and began his second career as an ordained United Church of Christ minister. For the next 30 plus years they served the communities of Ft. Atkinson WI, River Edge NJ, and Freedom, NH. Priscilla played an active role in church ministry alongside Bob in the churches where he served as pastor, and was involved in countless church related groups and organizations. These labors of love included roasting and selling peanuts with a group in Fort Atkinson to support the church, women’s circles knitting prayer shawls, numerous church socials and suppers, and other forms of community outreach and support. And every Sunday, Priscilla could be found singing in the church choir.

Priscilla was a 50-year member of P.E.O., a philanthropic organization supporting and celebrating the advancement of women through scholarships, grants, awards and loans.

In 2004, Priscilla moved to Wausau, WI after her husband was diagnosed with cancer. She and Bob moved in with their daughter Nancy, who has been Priscilla’s caretaker for these last few years. Priscilla was a member of Wausau’s First United Methodist Church and local PEO Chapter CO.

She is survived by her two children, Nancy Cedar of Wausau, WI and Bruce Cedar (Nonnie Hamovitch) of Brookline, MA. Priscilla was the proud grandmother of five exceptional granddaughters; Tessa Cedar, Arielle Cedar, Emma Cedar, Erin Seybold (Ramsey Meigs) and Kate Seybold (Jake Hauschild).

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister Patricia of Nashua, NH, and her brother Carlton of Madbury, NH.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday October 14, 2021 at First Universalist Unitarian Church, Wausau. The family will greet friends from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Masks are required for all those in attendance. An outdoor reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in her to name to the Homme Foundation or Alzheimer’s Association.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Keith R. Hanke

Keith R. Hanke, 76, Marathon, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021 at the UW-Hospital, Madison.

He was born February 3, 1945 in Wausau, son of the late Norman and Valieta (Hitzke) Hanke.

For many years, Keith was a dairy farmer in Marathon. Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed watching NASCAR, following local high school sports, playing bingo, bowling, deer hunting and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and other activities. He was a lifetime member of Rib Falls Methodist Church.

Survivors include four children, Terry (Carol) Hanke of Barrie, Ontario, Todd Hanke, Wausau, Thomas Hanke, Marathon and Tracey (Dan) Ugoretz, Mosinee; six grandchildren, Kurtis and Jacquelyn Alston, Colin, Allie and Nathan Hanke and Reese Ugoretz; one sister, Sharleen (Walter) Tetzlaff, Mukwonago; one sister-in-law, LuAnn Hanke, Marathon and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Sandra Scott; and his brother, Wayne Hanke.

Public visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon. A private service will follow at 12:30 p.m. with Deacon Brian Hilts officiating. Private burial will be in the Rib Falls Methodist Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Lisa A. Wadzinski

Lisa A. Wadzinski, 60, died Monday, September 27, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center, Weston.

She was born December 28, 1960 in Denver, Colorado, daughter of Virginia (Gauger) Davide and the late Joseph Davide. On June 25, 1983 she married Gary Wadzinski at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau.

Lisa worked as an administrative assistant at Arow Global. She enjoyed bowling, golfing and cheering on the Packers and Brewers. She was an excellent caregiver to her mom for many years and she received an award for being a blood donor who donated over 10 gallons of blood.

Survivors include her husband, Gary Wadzinski; mother, Virginia Davide; brothers, David Davide and Jay (Kathy) Davide; uncle, Ron Gauger; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Besides her father, she was preceded in death by many aunts, uncles and relatives.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Tom Lindner will preside. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Anthony “Tony” Sazama

Anthony “Tony” Sazama, 78, of Rudolph, WI passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 24, 2021. Tony was born October 14, 1942 to Joseph and Mary (Hodny) Sazama of Colby, WI. On May 22, 1971 he married Eleanor Gumz in Rudolph, WI.

Tony grew up on the family farm in Colby, WI. Tony was an active member of the Rudolph community for over 55 years. He was appointed as Trustee of the Village of Rudolph Board, served as a Fire Department volunteer and was on the St. Phillips Parish Council. In 1965, Tony opened his barbershop business on Main St in Rudolph and began subbing as a rural carrier in 1977. He barbered and subbed on the mail route until 1988 when he became a fulltime rural carrier. Tony proudly served in the US Army Reserves and was an active member of American Legion Post 485, where he served as treasurer for many years up until his death.

Tony was incredibly proud of his family. He was a loving and caring husband. Tony always made time for his boys, their sporting events and coached them for many years. As many people know, he was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. Whether he attended a sporting event live or watched it on TV, he could be found cheering on his favorite team. In his retirement, he enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s activities, gardening, cooking, dining out, golfing, listening to Polka music and playing Sheepshead. He loved to spend time conversing with family and friends. His warm presence and quick wit will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Eleanor; his sons Steven “Steve” (Lynelle) Sazama of Rapid City, SD, Brian (Colleen) Sazama of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and Dr. Robert “Rob” (Mari) Sazama of Queen Creek, AZ; three grandchildren, Kaden, Corinne and Reese and 3 step-grandchildren Ryan, Naeomie and Donovan; three sisters, Mary Brodziski, Margaret Leick, Dorothy Kovatch; two brothers, Bill Sazama and Dan (Cathy) Sazama and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers David and Joseph “Joe”; sisters-in-law Gertrude “Gertie” Sazama and Dorothy “Dodie” Sazama; brothers-in-law Frank Brodziski and Richard “Dick” Leick.

Memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at St. Phillips Church, Rudolph, WI, with visitation from 9 – 11 am and service following at 11 am. Reception to follow at Rudolph Grotto Welcome Center.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, is handling arrangements. To express condolences, visit HonorOne.com.

Gilbert L. Ninnemann

Gilbert L. Ninnemann, 89, of Wausau, passed away peacefully September 25th after a battle with Covid, under the care of Froedtert Hospital, Kenosha. He was born to the late Julius and Ida (Buss) Ninnemann on May 30, 1932

Gilbert was born and raised on his family’s farm where he remained for the entirety of his life. He met and married the love of his life, Betty, on June 13, 1953. Together Gib and Betty worked the family farm alongside his parents until fully taking it over in the 1960’s. They had two ambitious sons together who carry on the family legacy.

He served his community on the Wausau School Board for multiple terms, as well as being active with the Marathon County Farm Buereau, and the Marathon County Holsteins Association.

He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather who cared deeply for those he loved. He loved spending time with his friends, traveling with them for a season, and many phone conversations as they aged. He enjoyed countless hours gardening with his grandchildren, cooking for his family, and gathering together to celebrate one another, or just enjoying a simple meal together.

His faith in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ was always his foundation, and grew stronger as his physical body grew weaker. His passion became sharing the message of Christ with anyone who would hear it,. He enjoyed reading the Bible with Betty, every evening, as well as singing together. His last moments were spent reciting scripture and praying to hs Great God.

He is survived by his two sons; Herbert (Carol) Ninnemann, Fred (Donna) Ninnemann all of Wausau, 10 grandchildren; Kris (Francis) Dolezal, Wausau, Jamie (Jeremiah) Detert, Appleton, Sarah (Jason) Kuiken, California, Brittany Ninnemann, Wausau, Aaron (Ashley) Ninnemann, Wausau, Amanda (Ben) Graham, Wausau, Adam (Abby) Ninnemann, Wausau, Alex Ninnemann, Wausau, Luke Ninnemann, Florida, and David Zuke, Wausau, 22 great grandchildren; Courtney, Kyle, Braeden, Aubrey, Elijah, Jacob, Skylar, Asher, Mikayla, Noah, Mason, Miles, Nicholas, Elliana, Lydia, Clara, Ansel, Aleah, Adam Jr., Philip, Natalie, Theodore; as well as his sister Johanna Schultz and Lois Narlock. Preceded in death by siblings Elaine Witstrand, Elora Storm, Merlin Ninnemann, and Gerald Ninnemann.

The family would like to thank Interim Healthcare and their staff for the care and support they provided to both Gilbert and Betty over the last years.

Services will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home on Saturday, October 9, 2021 with visitation staring at 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m.Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Marcia Klein

Marcia South Klein (61) of Wausau, WI, passed away to be with the Lord on September 27, 2021 in Wausau, WI. Marcia was born in McKeesport, PA to W. James and Nancy South on November 22, 1959. She was a 1981 graduate from Washington and Jefferson College in Washington, PA with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics. She worked as a Bank Examiner for The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) for 15 years, and then worked in the family business,

H. B. South Printing, for 5 years. For the remaining 20 years, she worked with her husband at Klein Scuba, managing all accounting, travel and trip planning, along with daily business operations.

She was a member and a Deaconess of Park Baptist Church in McKeesport, PA. She was actively involved with the ministries at Bethany Baptist Church. She also enjoyed Bible Study and small group activities.

Marcia loved to travel all over the world. Her adventures included para-gliding in the Alps and fly boarding in Mexico. Her interest in scuba-diving led to the meeting of her future husband, Phil. Before her involvement with Klein Scuba, she was a member of the Women’s Scuba Group. Marcia loved animals and had many dogs and one special cat throughout her life.

Marcia is preceded in death by her father W. James South. Marcia is survived by her husband Phil Klein, step-daughters Sarah Klein (Sean) and Kristen Jonet (Nathaniel), her mother Nancy South, brothers Mark South (Ann) and Marlin South (Maura), niece and nephew Julia and Noah South and grandchildren Theodore and Margot Jonet.

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm Friday, October 1, 2021 at the John J. Buettgen Funeral Home Inc, 948 Grand Avenue, Schofield, WI. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am on Saturday, October 2, 2021 with visitation from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the Bethany Baptist Church, 6601 Alderson Street, Schofield, WI.

In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to The Neighbors’ Place of Wausau.