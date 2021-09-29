Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week?s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments
Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Franklin
|(8)
|6-0
|98
|1
|2. Sun Prairie
|(1)
|6-0
|84
|2
|(tie) Kimberly
|(1)
|6-0
|84
|3
|4. Waunakee
|–
|6-0
|72
|4
|5. Muskego
|–
|5-1
|57
|6
|6. DeForest
|–
|5-1
|40
|5
|(tie) Mukwonago
|–
|5-1
|40
|8
|8. Appleton North
|–
|4-2
|23
|10
|9. Oak Creek
|–
|6-0
|17
|NR
|10. Hartland Arrowhead
|–
|4-2
|9
|9
Others receiving votes: Wauwatosa West 7. Stevens Point 7. Homestead 5. Wausau West 3. Badger 2. De Pere 1. Fort Atkinson 1.
Medium Division (301-899)
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Catholic Memorial
|(9)
|6-0
|98
|1
|2. Lake Country Lutheran
|(1)
|6-0
|89
|2
|3. Ellsworth
|–
|6-0
|72
|3
|4. Amherst
|–
|6-0
|60
|4
|5. Lodi
|–
|6-0
|52
|6
|6. Northwestern
|–
|6-0
|44
|7
|(tie) Luxemburg-Casco
|–
|6-0
|44
|8
|8. Freedom
|–
|6-0
|33
|9
|9. Edgewood
|–
|6-0
|24
|10
|10. Monroe
|–
|5-1
|8
|NR
|(tie) Stratford
|–
|5-1
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Wittenberg-Birnamwood 5. Mosinee 4. Plymouth 3. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 3. Rice Lake 2. Columbus 1.
Small Division (300 and lower)
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last Week
|1. Regis
|(9)
|6-0
|99
|1
|2. Colby
|(1)
|6-0
|84
|2
|3. Cumberland
|–
|6-0
|81
|3
|4. Cedar Grove-Belgium
|–
|6-0
|58
|5
|5. Reedsville
|–
|6-0
|51
|6
|6. Bangor
|–
|5-1
|47
|4
|7. Marshall
|–
|6-0
|45
|7
|8. Hurley
|–
|6-0
|23
|NR
|9. Highland
|–
|6-0
|12
|NR
|10. Durand
|–
|5-1
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Racine Lutheran 10. Pacelli 8. Edgar 4. Coleman 4. Auburndale 4. Darlington 3. Abbotsford 2. 17, Potosi-Cassville 2. River Ridge 1. Hilbert 1.