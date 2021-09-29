By The Associated Press

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week?s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments

Large Division (enrollment 900 and up)

SchoolRecordPointsLast Week
1. Franklin(8)6-0981
2. Sun Prairie(1)6-0842
(tie) Kimberly(1)6-0843
4. Waunakee6-0724
5. Muskego5-1576
6. DeForest5-1405
(tie) Mukwonago5-1408
8. Appleton North4-22310
9. Oak Creek6-017NR
10. Hartland Arrowhead4-299

Others receiving votes: Wauwatosa West 7. Stevens Point 7. Homestead 5. Wausau West 3. Badger 2. De Pere 1. Fort Atkinson 1.

Medium Division (301-899)

SchoolRecordPointsLast Week
1. Catholic Memorial(9)6-0981
2. Lake Country Lutheran(1)6-0892
3. Ellsworth6-0723
4. Amherst6-0604
5. Lodi6-0526
6. Northwestern6-0447
(tie) Luxemburg-Casco6-0448
8. Freedom6-0339
9. Edgewood6-02410
10. Monroe5-18NR
(tie) Stratford5-18NR

Others receiving votes: Wittenberg-Birnamwood 5. Mosinee 4. Plymouth 3. Kohler-Sheboygan Lutheran-Christian 3. Rice Lake 2. Columbus 1.

Small Division (300 and lower)

SchoolRecordPointsLast Week
1. Regis(9)6-0991
2. Colby(1)6-0842
3. Cumberland6-0813
4. Cedar Grove-Belgium6-0585
5. Reedsville6-0516
6. Bangor5-1474
7. Marshall6-0457
8. Hurley6-023NR
9. Highland6-012NR
10. Durand5-111NR

Others receiving votes: Racine Lutheran 10. Pacelli 8. Edgar 4. Coleman 4. Auburndale 4. Darlington 3. Abbotsford 2. 17, Potosi-Cassville 2. River Ridge 1. Hilbert 1.