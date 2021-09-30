Wausau Pilot & Review

One person died and two people were injured Wednesday evening in a crash in the town of Auburndale, Wood County Sheriff’s officials said.

The crash, between a van carrying five people and a truck with a lone driver behind the wheel, was reported at about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the driver of the van was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 10 when the vehicle crashed into a truck headed south.

The driver of the truck died at the scene. Two passengers in the van were taken by ambulance to Marshfield Medical Center for treatment. Police have not specified the severity of their injuries.

No names have been released. The crash remains under investigation.

At least 424 people have died in crashes on Wisconsin roads so far in 2021, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.