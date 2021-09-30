Wausau Pilot & Review

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Lincoln County, officials said in a news release.

At about 7:25 a.m., the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department 911 center received a radio call from the Lincoln County Highway Department advising of a one vehicle crash on State Hwy. 107 in the area of Tug Lake Ave in the town of Rock Falls.

The vehicle was reported to have left the road and collided with a number of trees. Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The driver of the vehicle was reported to be unresponsive. Police and rescue crews arrived on scene and determined the crash was fatal.

Lincoln County Fire/EMS, Lincoln County Coroner and the Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation and the name of the victim will be released upon notification of family.