UW-Stevens Point planetarium shows, Wisconsin Science Festival presentations

Discover new worlds with astronomy this October through the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Allen F. Blocher Planetarium and Arthur J. Pejsa Observatory.

Two presentations will be offered Oct. 23-24 as part of statewide events for the Wisconsin Science Festival:

· “The History of Astronomy in Wisconsin,” 2 p.m. Oct. 23, Chemistry Biology Building Room 105 – James Lattis, director of the Space Place at UW-Madison

· “Back to the Moon for Good,” 2 p.m. Oct. 24, Planetarium – Assistant Professor Sebastian Zamfir, UW-Stevens Point Department of Astronomy

A free Junior Scientist planetarium program, “Constellations of the Night Sky,” will be offered 3:30-4 p.m. Oct. 24 in collaboration with the UW-Stevens Point Museum of Natural History.

Planetarium shows are offered at 2 p.m. Sundays in October. Shows are free and open to the public, but donations are appreciated. Shows are:

· Oct. 3 – “Out There: The Quest for Extrasolar Worlds”

· Oct. 10 – “The Hot and Energetic Universe”

· Oct. 17 – “IBEX: Search for the Edge of the Solar System”

· Oct. 24 – “Back to the Moon for Good”

· Oct. 31 – “Seeing! A Photon’s Journey Across Space, Time and Mind”



Planetarium seating is first come, first served for up to 55 people. Groups of eight or more can schedule a special showing of any planetarium program by calling 715-346-2208 or completing an online request form. There is a cost of $25 per group for these presentations.

The Arthur J. Pejsa Observatory telescope is open for free, public viewings from 8:30-10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday evenings. Viewings will be held only if the skies are clear and the temperature is above 10 degrees Fahrenheit.

The planetarium and observatory are on the second and fourth floor of the UW-Stevens Point Science Building. 2001 Fourth Ave., Stevens Point. Parking is available in Lot D behind the building and is free in all university lots after 7 p.m. and on weekends.

Face coverings are required indoors at UW-Stevens Point.

Learn more at www.uwsp.edu/physastr/plan_obs/Pages/default.aspx.