MERRILL – Aspirus Good Samaritan Hospital, 601 S. Center Ave., Merrill, will offer a free flu shot clinic and community meal drive-thru from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 5.

Flu shots are available to anyone 18 years or older.

A meal will include roast turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, a roll and dessert. There are 500 meals available and 150 flu shots. One does not have to get a flu shot to receive a meal.

CDC guidelines will be followed.

Please enter through the O’Day street parking lot.